United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $153,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $213,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $93.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

