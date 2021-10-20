United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $164.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.50. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.