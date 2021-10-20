Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,859,000 after buying an additional 533,997 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,343,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,076,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,081,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after acquiring an additional 56,279 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,386,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Under Armour by 55.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:UA opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.