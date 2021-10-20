Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 48.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Shares of FRT opened at $120.78 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.59. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

