Mackay Shields LLC Sells 58,906 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,906 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

