Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 639.4% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 69,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 60,039 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEG opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

