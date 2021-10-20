149,982 Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 149,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCOB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

Shares of SCOB opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

