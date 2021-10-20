PEAK6 Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 13.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LORL stock opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

