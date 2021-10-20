Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 2,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.66 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.16.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

In other The Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.