Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,005,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.10 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

