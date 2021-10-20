Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,102. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

