Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,052,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 146,776 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,682,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 409,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 100,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 96,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,013 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $870.80 million, a PE ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

