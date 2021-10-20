Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of PacWest Bancorp worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

