Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,194 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

