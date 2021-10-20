Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.33.

NYSE:MLM opened at $373.45 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.70 and a twelve month high of $391.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.10 and a 200-day moving average of $359.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

