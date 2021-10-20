HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCT opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

