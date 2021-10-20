Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,672 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $446,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB opened at $182.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.05 and its 200-day moving average is $171.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $117.49 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.11.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

