Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.180-$3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $679.57.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $636.07 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $628.22 and a 200 day moving average of $574.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $303.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

