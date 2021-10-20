Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Holdings Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth about $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 416.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.59. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

