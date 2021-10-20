Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in NCR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in NCR by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in NCR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

