DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in September

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 236.0 days.

DKSH stock opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. DKSH has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $77.75.

Get DKSH alerts:

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.