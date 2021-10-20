DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in September

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 236.0 days.
DKSH stock opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. DKSH has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $77.75.
DKSH Company Profile
