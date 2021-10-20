Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%.

WSBF stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $509.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.32. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $21.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waterstone Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 853.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

