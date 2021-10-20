Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

NYSE:SYF opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

