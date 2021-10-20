Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.
NYSE:SYF opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
