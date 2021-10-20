$7.76 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce sales of $7.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the highest is $12.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $22.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.58 million to $35.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.70 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%.

XENE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,931 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,957,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,877,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $7,658,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 415.6% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 332,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

