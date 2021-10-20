The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $340.89.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $298.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.18. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

