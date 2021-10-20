Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

AGD stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $12.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

