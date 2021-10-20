Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives $105.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCOR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $49,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $139,496.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,855.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $98.26 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.19.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01). The firm had revenue of $122.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

