United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.91. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 1,852,892 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 million, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 2,484.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 51.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,228 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 217.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 360,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 1,240.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 298,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

