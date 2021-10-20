Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to announce sales of $141.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.44 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $144.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $574.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.63 million to $583.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $563.33 million, with estimates ranging from $523.78 million to $580.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million.

Several research firms have commented on TGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.01.

TGP stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,873,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after buying an additional 1,056,868 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 431,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

