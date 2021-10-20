Natixis Sells 77,528 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 77,528 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,745 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 654,400 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,815,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,659,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,002,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 290,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

