Natixis Sells 1,147 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Natixis decreased its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,150,000 after buying an additional 3,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,274,000 after buying an additional 1,791,324 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,553,000 after buying an additional 1,772,489 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after buying an additional 723,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,078,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -410.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

