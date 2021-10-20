Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,231 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after acquiring an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRL. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

