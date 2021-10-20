Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $39,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,265 shares of company stock worth $178,774 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $56.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.