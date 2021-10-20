Natixis Increases Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Carvana were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.08, for a total transaction of $20,224,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,512.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 660,616 shares of company stock worth $227,579,124 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVNA opened at $290.85 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $179.24 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of -248.59 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.79.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.