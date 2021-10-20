Fractal Trading Up 40% Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000804 BTC on major exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $8.75 million and $2.92 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00064081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00101149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,611.01 or 0.98483032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.86 or 0.06011406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

