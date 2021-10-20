Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$51.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TOY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$42.32 on Friday. Spin Master has a one year low of C$25.54 and a one year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.69. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$433.14 million.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

