Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

NYSE SI opened at $137.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average is $113.93.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $2,803,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $806,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,015.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silvergate Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,328 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Silvergate Capital worth $33,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.22.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.