Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 500.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:HFRO opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

