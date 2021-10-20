Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Down 19.2% in September

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIFI opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $24.27 million for the quarter.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

