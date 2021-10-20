Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.30

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.30 and traded as high as C$10.25. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$10.18, with a volume of 110,326 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial restated a “$10.00” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$558.43 million and a P/E ratio of 10.51.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$556.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.15 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

