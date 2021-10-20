Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases Shares of 921 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,805 shares of company stock valued at $84,826,158. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $282.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.18 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.