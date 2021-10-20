Relx (LON:REL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,020.63

Relx Plc (LON:REL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,020.63 ($26.40) and traded as high as GBX 2,201 ($28.76). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,192 ($28.64), with a volume of 1,753,505 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on REL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) target price on Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,248.45 ($29.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,176.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,020.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

About Relx (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

