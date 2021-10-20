Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $281.52

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.52 ($3.68) and traded as high as GBX 293 ($3.83). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.83), with a volume of 63,538 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a current ratio of 49.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 291.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 281.52. The company has a market cap of £431.67 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 7.88 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Chesnara’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

