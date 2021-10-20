APG Asset Management N.V. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 224,256 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $206.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.80 and its 200-day moving average is $170.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

