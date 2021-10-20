LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Bank OZK worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

OZK opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.33%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.