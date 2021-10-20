nVent Electric plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

nVent Electric has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.13 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nVent Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 124.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of nVent Electric worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.