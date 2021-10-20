East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the September 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

