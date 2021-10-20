Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 889,500 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 1,154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.1 days.
Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.
Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile
