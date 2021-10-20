Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 889,500 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 1,154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.1 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

