Brokerages Set Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Target Price at $25.33

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis upped their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOD opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $23.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

