Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,056.0 days.

Shares of LSRCF stock opened at $214.99 on Wednesday. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $202.75 and a 12 month high of $265.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.55.

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

